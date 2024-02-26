is reba mcentire leaving the voice her future on the show

Reba McEntire is returning to her big red chair for season 25 of The Voice, which premieres on February 26, 2024, but fans are already speculating that this season may be her last. Is the country superstar leaving the singing competition show after just two seasons as a coach?

Is Reba McEntire Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Reba addressed rumors that she’s leaving The Voice on February 25, 2024, one day ahead of the season 25 premiere.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice,” she wrote on X. “This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

When Did Reba McEntire Join ‘The Voice’?

Reba’s first season as a coach on The Voice was season 24 in the fall of 2023. She was brought on the show as Blake Shelton’s replacement. The “Honey Bee” singer stepped away from the role after serving as a coach for the first 23 seasons.

Reba’s decision to join the cast of coaches came after she initially turned down an offer for the job when The Voice first premiered in 2011. “The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland’s [version]. They asked me to do it and I turned it down,” she dished. “But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I’ll be a better mentor to help the kids out more.”

Getty

Before officially joining the show, Reba served as a mentor to the contestants on season 23. She also assisted as an advisor for Blake’s team in season 1 and worked as a mentor for the top 12 on season 8.

Of her decision to pass on the job in 2011, Reba said, “I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or, ‘Go find another job,’ or, ‘I hope you like your nighttime job.’ I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it.”

Reba’s season 24 team member Ruby Leigh finished in second place, while her other finalist, Jacquie Roar, came in fourth. Niall Horan won the season with his contestant Huntley.

Will Reba McEntire Be on Season 25 of ‘The Voice’?

Reba is a coach on season 25 of The Voice alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and newcomers Dan + Shay. Chance previously served as a coach on season 23, while John was on the show from seasons 16 to 22. He took a break for season 23 and returned for seasons 24 and 25.