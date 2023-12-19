Michael Huntley is representing Niall Horan’s team in the season 24 finale of The Voice on December 19, 2023, after an impressive run on the show. As a contestant on the singing competition series, he is referred to solely by his last name. So, who is the singer and Virginia native?

Where Is Huntley on ‘The Voice’ From?

Huntley was born in Florida but grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Once he decided to take music seriously, he moved to Tennessee to pursue a career in the industry. However, he eventually moved back to his home state when he didn’t find the success he was hoping for.

After moving back to Virginia, Huntley began working as a booking agent and playing shows around the state. He was also previously in a band called Lucys Letdown.

Is The Voice’s Huntley Married?

Huntley is not married but he is in a relationship with his supportive girlfriend Hannah Cook, who is 13 years younger than him.

The musician has two children but has not confirmed who their mothers are. His daughter was born in 2017 and his son was born in 2021. Huntley said he makes it a priority to be a “dedicated” father to his kids because he does not have a relationship with his own dad.

How Far Did Huntley Get on ‘The Voice’?

From Huntley’s very first audition on The Voice, the coaches were impressed. All four coaches – Niall, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Reba McEntire – turned their chairs around for him when he sang “She Talks to Angels” during the blind audition round.

He picked Niall as his coach after bringing his daughter on stage and letting her make the decision. However, he later admitted that he would have chosen to be on Team John if he made the choice himself.

During the battle round, the One Direction singer chose Huntley to move on over Brailey Lenderman. He then picked Huntley over Claudia B. and Noah Spencer in the knockout round and moved him into the top 12 after the live playoffs. Huntley then moved onto the semifinals (top 9) and finals (top 5) based on the public’s vote.

Was The Voice’s Huntley on ‘American Idol’?

Huntley was on American Idol twice before he appeared on The Voice. After his first audition, he did not advance on the show. His second time on the singing competition was during season 16. He received a golden ticket for his audition but did not advance past Hollywood week.