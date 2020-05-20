They’ve Got Pipes! Check Out All the Winners of ‘The Voice’ From Over the Years

It’s time to seat dance and swivel with our favorite judges in those big red chairs once again. On season 18 of The Voice, judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend returned — and, the show welcomed Nick Jonas in lieu of Gwen Stefani. The “Hollaback Girl” artist wasn’t MIA the entire season. She reappeared to sing “Nobody But You” with her beau during the finale on May 19.

Blake is the longest-standing coach and has been around since the beginning. He’s the only judge to appear on every single season of the show. As for John, he was back for his third time while Kelley returned for her fifth stint as a coach.

Season 18 was a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic and the finale was live-streamed from the homes of the coaches and performers. However, host Carson Daly noted the talent of the finalists superseded the confetti and buzz that a typical finale would bring.

“I think it doesn’t really matter, like, how much stuff we blow up,” the former TRL host explained on May 18. “We have five great finalists, and winning the show really is life-changing, so I think watching the excitement of one of these five finalists and their families, you know, jump up and down and be excited is really the only winning moment that matters. We’ll have the heart of it, for sure.”

Chris Haston/NBC (3)

That’s not to say the typical format wasn’t missed. Kelly confessed that first-time coach Nick missed a bit of the team bonding due to social distancing measures.

“The one thing I will say that has been a bummer, especially for Nick, this being his first season, is there’s a lot of fun in the lives when the energy in there, you’re all in the room together,” Kelly explained. “That kind of camaraderie comes across not only on camera, but with us, and it helps us have a good time … I’m a little bummed for him that he didn’t get to feel that, you know, with us, but that’s not to say he won’t.”

All in all, season 18 was still one for the books, but there has been a long line of seriously talented artists who have won throughout the years.

Check out the winners from all 18 seasons past of The Voice below.