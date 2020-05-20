Chris Haston/NBC (3)

Another one! The Voice crowned Todd Tilghman as the season 18 winner on May 19, and coach Blake Shelton earned himself some serious bragging rights.

The finalists were a seriously talented bunch this season, but Todd, 41, won with his powerful vocals — and heart of gold. The Mississippi pastor admitted at the beginning of the competition that — even though he sang at church — it was the first time he ever actually performed.

His family is equally sweet. Todd married his high school sweetheart, Brooke, in 1998 and they have eight kids ranging from ages 4 to 20. Yes, you read that right. The couple had three kids before adopting two sisters from Seoul, South Korea. Then, they gave birth to three more children.

When it came to the experience of being on the show, Todd was thrilled to be along for the ride. “My favorite thing about being on The Voice would be the relationships,” he said on the show’s official Instagram. “I’ve met tons of different people from different places with different kinds of music, and that has got to be with a bullet the very best thing about this experience. The friends that I’ve made.”

There was a wide array of artists in the finals. Thunderstorm Artis from Nick Jonas’ crew and Team Blake’s Toneisha Harris were the runners-up. In fourth place was CammWess from John Legend’s team followed by Micah Iverson, who was on Kelly Clarkson’s squad.

Of course, this finale was quite different than the rest due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was done via livestream from the homes of all the artists and finalists, but they still brought a lot of fun and excitement. Lady Antebellum and Bon Jovi performed (from their houses) and the Jonas Brothers premiered their new music video for “X” featuring Karol G.

This was a big win for coach Blake and marks his seventh victory across the 18 seasons. The last time the country crooner reigned supreme was during season 13 with Chloe Kohanski. Kelly took home the crown for seasons 14, 15 and 17 while John won season 16.

Although Blake gushed over how “proud” he is of Todd on Twitter after the finale, the “God’s Country” artist also praised everyone involved. “What a season! Let’s all raise a cup to the artists who had to do so many different jobs to make #TheVoice happen! #HELLRIGHT!!” Blake wrote in a separate tweet.

Congrats to Todd and all the finalists!