Hailie Jade Scott is a married woman! Eminem’s daughter tied the knot with Evan McClintock on May 18. She shared gorgeous photos from the nuptials on Instagram on Monday, May 20.

“Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie, 28, captioned her post. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of his new chapter of our lives as husband and wife.”

The wedding took place in Michigan and Eminem, 51, was suited up and in attendance. He even shared a dance with his daughter, according to TMZ.

For her big day, Hailie wore a strapless dress with ruffled train, while her husband looked handsome in a black tuxedo. They took photos outside in front of their wedding venue and posed next to a convertible in some of the shots.

Hailie and Evan got engaged in February 2023 after seven years of dating. The lovebirds are college sweethearts and met while attending Michigan State University. While the influencer mostly keeps their relationship off of social media, she did share photos from Evan’s proposal and he pops up on her Instagram page sometimes.

In April, Hailie was joined by her closest friends at her bachelorette party in Tampa, Florida. She shared several photos from the trip, including images that showed her rocking a bikini on a boat. “Tampa baes,” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Despite having such a famous father, Hailie has been focusing on making a name for herself in recent years. She is a successful social media influencer and also hosts the “Just a Little Shady” podcast.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child with ex Kim Scott. However, he is also the proud dad of Alaina and Stevie. Alaina’s mother is Kim’s sister Dawn Scott, and Eminem legally adopted her in the early 2000s. Dawn died in 2016 after years of struggling with drug addiction. Meanwhile, Kim had Stevie with Eric Hartter in between her marriages to the “Mockingbird” rapper. Eminem adopted them in 2005.

In June 2023, Alaina, 31, got married to Matt Moeller. Eminem was also in attendance and walked her down the aisle on the big day. “He wasn’t going to miss that,” she confirmed in an interview with People. Hailie was the maid of honor at the nuptials.