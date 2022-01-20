Work it! Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers knows how to rock a bikini, and the Michigan native loves flaunting her fit figure in beach photos.

While fans may know Hailie thanks to her famous father — her voice can even be heard on tracks like “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” and “Hailie’s Song” — she’s forging her own path as a social media influencer.

The “Without Me” artist (real name Marshall Mathers) made a rare comment about his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott, during an appearance on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’ Podcast” in September 2021.

“She’s doing good, she has made me proud for sure,” Eminem gushed about Hailie, while mentioning that she “graduated from college” with an impressive 3.9 GPA. The brunette beauty earned her psychology degree from Michigan State University.

“Yeah, it definitely is crazy,” the “Real Slim Shady” rapper said about having adult children. “I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she’s 26. And then, I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So, when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of is being able to raise kids.”

Hailie, who was born on Christmas Day 1995, is the only biological child of Eminem and his ex-wife. The estranged couple also raised Alaina Marie Mathers, who is the daughter of Kim’s twin sister, Dawn Scott. After years of struggling with substance abuse issues, Dawn died of a fatal overdose in 2016.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” the “Sing for the Moment” artist previously told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

In addition, the Detroiter has also helped raise Stevie, born Whitney Scott Mathers, a child Kim conceived after her and Em’s 2001 split with a man named Eric Hartter.

When the Grammy winner and Kim briefly reconciled, Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005, three years after their birth. Stevie’s biological father, who reportedly struggled with drug addiction, died in 2020.

In August 2021, Stevie announced via TikTok that they are non-binary and would be going by their new name.

The blended family has survived some drama over the years, but Hailie assured they are all “very close” during an interview with Daily Mail in 2018. These days, the influencer has millions of people who are invested in her life — and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

