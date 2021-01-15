Prepare to feel old! Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is all grown up and has made her dream of becoming a social media “influencer” come true. The college graduate often shares stunning photos on her Instagram and boasts a whopping 2 million followers on the platform.

Recently, the blonde babe celebrated her birthday in a form-fitting black dress surrounded by gold balloons. “25 on the 25th. Even though this isn’t the ‘golden’ birthday I originally would’ve planned, I know I will still make 25 my year regardless,” she wrote via Instagram on December 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel so blessed and lucky to be here and at this place in my life. Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!”

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

Back in 2018, Hailie — whose mother is Kimberly Scott — discussed her plans after graduating from Michigan State University. “I’m not sure yet. It’s kind of up in the air still,” she told the Daily Mail about her future.

Although Hailie, who studied psychology and was “on the Dean’s List or whatever,” she always wanted to be an “influencer.” She said, “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

However, she’s not sure a life in the limelight is what she’s looking for. Unlike her rapper father, Hailie prefers makeup and beauty and spending quiet nights at home.

The Michigan native is still seemingly going strong with her longtime boyfriend. The two met while in college, and he’s got the family stamp of approval.

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

“Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan. They are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard-partying,” a source close to Hailie told the outlet at the time. “She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan.” They added, “She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies.”

Hailie is mentioned in more than 20 of Eminem’s songs, including aptly titled “Hailie’s Song,” “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” “Kim,” “97′ Bonnie & Clyde,” “Beautiful” and “My Darling.”

Hailie told the Daily Mail she and her dad are “very close.” During an interview on Mike Tyson‘s “Hot Boxin'” podcast, Em opened up about his life as a father, which he tends to keep private.

“She’s doing good,” he told the retired boxer, 54, about Hailie in 2020. “She’s made me proud for sure.”