The Best Celebrity Winter Vacations of 2022: Photos of Stars on the Ski Slopes and Sandy Beaches

Whether it be getaways to the beaches of Mexico and the Caribbean or hitting the snowy ski slopes in Colorado and Utah, celebrities know that wintertime can be a total playground when it comes to vacationing.

As for ringing in 2022, Selena Gomez and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice chose fun in the sun. The “Back to You” singer headed to the Turks and Caicos, where she and her pals rode a high-speed tow-float behind a motorboat through the stunning Caribbean Sea.

For Tre and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, it was their first New Year’s as an engaged couple. The pair celebrated at Taboo Beach Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with fireworks going off behind them. The Bravo star later shared sizzling photos of her incredible swimsuit body while relaxing on the beach.

Cabo turned out to be quite the hot destination for other stars throughout January 2022. Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston headed south of the border with new boyfriend John Hersey, after splitting from fiancé Blake Moynes in October 2021. Katie showed off her incredible bikini body in a tiny two-piece while working on her tan. She also donned a plunging blue one-piece for drinks on the beach with her former Bachelorette contestant cast-off.

HGTV star Christina Haack and her fiancé, Josh Hall, hit up Cabo in mid-January, on a couple’s getaway without her three children. The pair posed against the gorgeous blue water in swimsuits, as the Flip or Flop host gushed, “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh,” next to a photo of her cuddling her sweetie.

But the winter vacation that got the most attention so far in 2022 was when Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson headed to the Bahamas for a romantic January getaway. While the Skims founder shared several photos of their vacation, she made sure to keep Pete’s presence private … except for his possible photographer duties!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum had originally shared a January 6 photo in a tiny brown thong bikini that matched her gorgeous tan. She also posted several Instagram Story videos from remote beaches that the couple visited to get some quality alone time.

But in a second photo drop on January 17, Kim shared new snapshots wearing a white bikini while frolicking in the ocean and lying in the sand. In one picture, the shadow of what appeared to be a man in a baseball cap snapping the photo with his phone was visible. While it would have been cute to see the lovebirds having a cuddly moment on the beach, Kim flaunting her incredible bikini body was a fair-enough trade-off for fans.

Scroll down to see photos of stars having the best winter vacations of 2022.