Living the sweet life! Kim Kardashian shared a sexy bikini photo — seemingly from her and Pete Davidson’s Bahamas vacation — calling it a “fantasy.”

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” the KKW Beauty founder, 41, captioned her Instagram bikini selfie on Thursday, January 6. In the picture, Kim wore a brown bikini and matching sunglasses, while keeping her earbuds in as she lay across a beach chair.

Fans noticed the Saturday Night Live star, 28, was not seen in this photo, since the two have been vacationing in the Bahamas this week.

“Where’s Pete,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, while others chimed in with the same question. Even Scott Disick commented, “Damn! Where’s the tripod?” spurring fans to mention the King of Staten Island actor. “AKA Pete,” one user wrote, cheekily referring to Scott’s mention of a camera tripod.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The image comes amid photos surfacing online of her tropical getaway with Pete. The couple were spotted boarding a boat one day before Kim’s bikini picture, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

While the comedian was seen smiling from ear to ear, he rocked a pair of sunglasses, a simple blue jacket, tan-colored shorts and black slip-ons. Kim walked beside the comedian — also wearing sunglasses — and wore a heart-stopping, black plunging V-neck bodysuit, with matching ripped black pants.

Although they weren’t holding hands this time around, Pete looked at Kim in one snapshot, as both appeared to be in the middle of a happy conversation.

The pair’s romance initially came as a surprise to many, especially since Pete “isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” an insider told In Touch on Wednesday, January 5. “She’s never been with anyone like him before.”

“Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company,” the source added. “They laugh a lot, he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.”

Eight months after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West in February 2021, Kim hosted SNL on October 9, in which she and Pete shared a brief kiss in a comedy sketch. Later that month, the two were seen on multiple dates together in New York City. However, they weren’t seen holding hands until mid-November in Palm Springs, California, the same day they made their unofficial-yet-official Instagram appearance on Flavor Flav’s account.

In the meantime, Ye, 44, has been fueling romance rumors with actress Julia Fox since the start of the new year, shortly after he made several public pleas in late 2021 for his estranged wife to reconcile with him.