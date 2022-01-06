She’s a fan? Julia Fox seemingly “liked” and “unliked” Kim Kardashian’s hopeful post about the future amid the actress’ romance with Kanye West.

“The best is yet to be,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, captioned two photos of herself in a stylish Balenciaga ensemble while exiting a hotel in New York City. The snapshots were throwbacks from her trip to the Big Apple in October 2021 before her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she connected with current flame Pete Davidson.

Julia, 31, “liked” Kim’s post, according to multiple outlets, including the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. However, the Uncut Gems actress seemingly “unliked” the post amid the attention, but she does still follow the Skims founder on Instagram.

The No Sudden Move actress giving a thumbs up to Kim’s photo comes on the heels of her and Kanye, 44, getting photographed together in NYC on January 4 while attending a Broadway play and dinner. Page Six reported that Julia accompanied Kanye back to his hotel, but it’s unclear if she stayed the night.

However, she was seen back on hotel grounds on January 5 with her young son Valentino in a stroller. She welcomed the baby boy in January 2021 with ex Peter Artemiev, whom she previously put on blast by calling him a “deadbeat dad” on Instagram before Christmas. The publication noted it’s unclear if Kanye actually met Julia’s son while they were at the hotel.

As for Kim, she seems unbothered by her estranged husband’s new romance. She jetted off to the Bahamas for a little alone time with the Saturday Night Live funnyman, 28.

“Sweet, sweet fantasy, baby,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned a selfie of herself on January 6 soaking up the sun in a brown string bikini.

A source told In Touch that Pete isn’t Kim’s “usual type at all,” but she’s really been “enjoying” their hot fling.

“She’s never dated anyone like him before,” admitted the source. “Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company. They laugh a lot, he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.”

Luckily, the billionaire’s famous family gave their “seal of approval” for her romance with the comedian, a separate insider told In Touch.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Although the “Runaway” rapper has previously made public pleas to win back his estranged wife, it seems he’s attempting to move on with Julia.