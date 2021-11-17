Pete Davidson Is a Man of Many Talents: A Guide to the ‘SNL’ Star’s Movies

Pete Davidson is a man of many talents. The comedian has acted in various films since the start of his career with Saturday Night Live.

The actor got his start on the comedy show in 2014, when he was just 20 years old — the youngest cast member at the time and the fourth youngest ever. “I was like 10, 12 years younger than everybody else … I didn’t know it was still [on the air],” the comedian cheekily told CBS Sunday Morning in June 2020. “I mean, when you’re 16, you’re not watching political midnight shows.”

In spite of his initial thoughts, Pete, 28, reflected on how the show “drastically” changed his life. “I started getting taken seriously as a comic,” he added.

However, the Big Time Adolescence actor still thought it was “like a joke” to be the youngest performer on SNL. “It felt very ‘Make-A-Wish-y.’ It felt like charity.”

When he later cowrote and starred in his film The King of Staten Island, Pete described it as “75 percent” autobiographical. The Staten Island native, whose father died after the September 11 attacks when working as a firefighter, portrayed Scott, who struggles with the aftermath of his father’s death. In the film, Scott lives with his mom (played by Marissa Tomei) and wants to become a tattoo artist.

“I just always wanted to show where I’m coming from pretty much, like, how a tragedy affects a family,” the actor explained. “And I think there hasn’t been many of those movies that are, like, really honest and transparent.”

Although the film has a heavy storyline, The King of Staten Island still has its comical moments, especially as Scott grapples with his mother’s new boyfriend played by Bill Burr.

“I really wanted this to be cleansing for me,” Pete added, regarding his personal connection with his father. “I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible, and I can get my story out there. So, I feel like now, I could let it go.”

One year after his semi-biographical flick came out, and seven years after starting his SNL career, Pete has made headlines for his love life. From Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale, fans were shocked to hear that he later linked up with Kim Kardashian. The two were confirmed to be dating in November.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source told In Touch on November 6, referring to when Kim made her SNL hosting debut in October. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The new duo had acted alongside each other in an Aladdin-inspired sketch.

