Courtesy of Casey Davidson/Instagram

Sure, Pete Davidson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, but that doesn’t mean the Saturday Night Live star has forgotten his roots! In fact, Pete is quite a family man. The Staten Island, New York, native is incredibly close with his mom, Amy Waters, and his sister, Casey. To learn more about Pete’s family life, keep reading.

Pete Davidson has a younger sister:

The Set It Up actor and his sister, Casey, were born three years apart.

Unlike Pete, Casey is somewhat active on social media. Although she doesn’t post a lot of photos with her older brother, Casey did share a snapshot with Pete and her mom in August 2019. “That’s a wrap!!! Proud sister,” she wrote via Instagram. At the time, Pete had just finished filming The King of Staten Island.

As it happens, the movie, which was released in June 2020, is based on Pete’s upbringing. “I made a tribute to my mom and dad, and I got to face these things I’d been avoiding for a really long time head-on,” the writer told CBS Sunday Morning at the time. “I really wanted this to be cleansing for me. I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible and I could get my story out there, so I feel like now, I can let it go.”

The main parallel between The King of Staten Island and Pete’s real life is the death of his father, Scott Davidson. Scott died on 9/11 working as a firefighter for Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights‚ New York. Pete was just 7 years old at the time, and Casey was 4 years old.

Pete Davidson always talks about his mom:

The funnyman has never been shy about how close he is with his mother. In fact, Pete admittedly lived in Amy’s basement for years despite having the financial means to move out.

“It’s weird living with my mom and sister because sometimes I’ll see a strange dude in the house and I don’t know if he’s some dirt bag preying on my sister or the saint that’s going to take my mom off my hands,” he joked during a May 2019 segment of Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update.”

By April 2021, Pete flew the nest and now has $1.2 million condo of his own on Staten Island.