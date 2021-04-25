So Glamorous! See What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2021 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here! The 2021 Oscars were supposed to be held in February. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded event was postponed to Sunday, April 25. Thankfully, it was well worth the wait. Your favorite celebrities, including TK, TK and TK, definitely brought their style A-game on the red carpet.

Of course, the Academy Awards aren’t technically about the fashion; they’re about film! The Best Picture category is a particularly tight race this year, consisting of The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role category is also full of close contenders. Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in December 2020, was nominated posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Should Chadwick win the award, it’s likely his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, will accept it on his behalf.

In February, Taylor delivered a moving speech after Chadwick won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. “He would say something beautiful,” she said via Zoom after Renée Zellweger announced the winner. “Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you you can. That tells you to keep going.”

For the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, the nominees are Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Andra Day for The United States v. Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

Even before the winners are announced the 2021 Academy Awards have already made history. For the first time ever, two women are nominated for Best Director: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.

Since the first Oscars ceremony in 1929, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director. Kathryn Bigelow is the only female director to take home a win with the Hurt Locker in 2010.

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos from the 2021 Oscars.