Instagram boyfriend? Fans think Pete Davidson snapped a photo of Kim Kardashian wearing a black bikini while lounging in a hot tub just four days after they confirmed dating rumors.



“My happy place” the KKW Beauty founder captioned the photo of her standing in a Jacuzzi while the sun set behind her over a lake and mountains. She showed off her toned abs in a black bandeau top and a bikini bottom with her hair styled in a long braid.

After posting the sexy picture, fans quickly took to the comments, wondering if her new man deserves photo credit for it.



“That’s a high angle… did Pete take this?” one user wrote, while others asked the same question, “Did Pete take this?”



Instagram

The speculation comes amid the new romance between Pete, 28, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. While the two had been friends for a few years before, they reconnected after Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on October 9, when she and Pete kissed while performing an Aladdin sketch together.

Since then, the pair went on several outings together throughout that month, including with a group of friends at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on October 29. Four days later, Pete and Kim had dinner together at Campania, an Italian restaurant in his native Staten Island, on November 2. The next day, the duo and a few friends had dinner at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source exclusively told In Touch on November 6, revealing that the Skims founder and the King of Staten Island actor were dating.



Kim and Pete confirmed their relationship status by stepping out together and showing a little PDA. The pair were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, November 17.

This marks Kim’s first public romance since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.



“He has a real problem with them being an item,” a second source told In Touch on November 8 about how Ye, 44, reacted to the news of his estranged wife’s new fling with Pete. “Kanye has known Pete for years … I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends, but that doesn’t stop Kanye from feeling stabbed in the back by Pete.”

Aside from Ye’s opinion, the Kardashian-Jenners appear to be supportive of Kim and Pete.



“They haven’t seen her this excited about a guy in a long time,” a third source exclusively told In Touch on Saturday, November 20, adding that the family is “stoked” she “has finally found love again.”