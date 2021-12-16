Wedding bells? Flavor Flav had a lot to say about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, including how it could lead to an engagement.



“One thing I can say, the man got some charisma, he’s got personality and he’s funny,” the “Harder Than You Think” rapper told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 15. “Come on, man, everybody wants to laugh. And let me tell you something, when you can make a woman laugh and laugh, that’s that brand new ring around the finger. He knows what he’s doing.”

Although Flav, 62, expressed his optimism about the new bond between Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, he also pointed out that only they “know it best” when it comes to their relationship.

“They just invited me into the circle, but I really don’t know the full [story],” the rapper added. “I would rather them tell about their situation than me. But I’m grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together.”

Flav spent some time with Hollywood’s new “It” couple one month ago for Pete’s 28th birthday alongside Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. The three guests wore matching plaid pajamas as they posed for a group photo next to the music artist.

Shutterstock (2)

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flav captioned the infamous Instagram post on November 17. “I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for … it lookz real good on you.”

The KKW Beauty founder and the King of Staten Island actor gradually got closer after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on October 9. The couple then had a whirlwind of date nights together later that month. From holding hands on a Knott’s Scary Farm rollercoaster to enjoying a quiet dinner in Pete’s native Staten Island, the pair eventually confirmed they were an item when they held hands in Palm Springs, California, the same day as Pete’s birthday party at Flav’s.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source exclusively told In Touch on November 6. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

Despite the buzz surrounding the duo, Kim and Pete haven’t publicly commented on their status. However, Kim filed to be legally single from her estranged husband, Kanye West, on Friday, December 10, seemingly halting any chance of a reconciliation with him.