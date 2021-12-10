Friendly Exes Are the Best! See Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Supportive Moments Through Divorce

Keeping it cool! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their fair share of ups and downs, but the duo have tried to maintain an amicable relationship following Kim’s choice to file for divorce in February.

The now-split couple initially confused fans when they supported each other on multiple occasions after breaking up. Kim eve went all-out for the Yeezy designer’s Donda listening event in Chicago on August 26, donning a sleek white Balenciaga Couture wedding gown. She kept her face covered by a long veil as she and Kanye briefly recreated their 2014 wedding for his song “No Child Left Behind.”

Kylie Jenner later shared clips of the iconic moment via Instagram Stories and Khloé Kardashian also showed her appreciation on Twitter that night. “Insanely beautiful!!!!” The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum tweeted.

Despite the romantic moment, Kim did not want to reunite with the “Stronger” artist as it later became clear she formed a brand-new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davison in October, causing friction with Kanye.

“[Kanye] has a real problem with them being an item,” a source exclusively told In Touch on November 8. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

Just three months after Kim filed for divorce, the “Jesus Walks” rapper began a short-lived romance with Irina Shayk in May. The two officially called it quits by August. Since then, Kanye made multiple public attempts to reconnect with his estranged wife.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” Kanye said in a prayer at a pre-Thanksgiving event on November 24 in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

However, Kanye implied he was against the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series by claiming he was the “priest of my home” and wouldn’t let “Hulu write the narrative for my family.”

The Skims founder did not publicly respond to Kanye’s reconciliation plea. However, she still thanked him in her speech at the People’s Choice Awards two weeks later for “introducing me to the fashion world.”

After that, the “Praise God” rapper begged his ex to “run right back to me” at his and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” concert on December 9.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby,” Kanye sang, before adding “more specifically, Kimberly” in the song.

Kim has not confirmed how she feels about her ex’s desire for a reunion, but she appears to want a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye for the sake of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

