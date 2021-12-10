Going strong! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, were spotted attending Kanye West and Drake‘s concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the professional basketball player, 25, kept things casual in coordinating black outfits, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Kanye, 44, and Drake, 35, held the concert to help raise awareness for Larry Hoover. Larry, 71, has been in prison for more than five decades after being found guilty of federal drug conspiracy, extortion and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise in 1997. Larry is serving his six life sentences at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

Although Kendall didn’t post any photos with Devin from the event, she did share a powerful image of Kanye on stage via Instagram Stories.

Since going public with their relationship in February, the model and the Phoenix Suns star tend to keep a low profile. Kendall once revealed that it was actually her older sisters who inspired her — and younger sister Kylie Jenner — to keep their romantic lives out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” the Los Angeles native said during Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain in June.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” Kendall added. “I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Prior to dating Devin, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum had notable relationships with Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and more. “I actually don’t only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” Kendall assured. “But I’m not ashamed that I have a type.”