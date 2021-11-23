New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.

On November 23, she shared a montage video of her and John, 27, sharing some sweet moments as “Begin Again” played in the background.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

The former leading lady’s relationship news comes less than a month after announcing her split from Blake, 30.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Katie wrote via Instagram two months after viewers watched the wildlife manager pop the question during the season 17 finale.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The former marketing manager added, “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Katie and John have remained extremely friendly since she eliminated the bartender during week 3. So much so, fans theorized he was the season 17 winner after Katie enjoyed an afternoon at Duke’s in La Jolla, where he works, while visiting a group of friends in California.

The pair remained close and frequently hung out amid Katie’s move from her hometown of Washington to San Diego shortly after her season finished airing in August.

Katie even combatted romance rumors with John on September 2. “Internet rumors lead me to this guy becoming a dear dear friend,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

That’s not to say they didn’t have a spark upon meeting on The Bachelorette. “Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type,” she gushed after John introduced himself during the June premiere. “Did he hear me? Play it cool.”

While the influencer headed south following season 17, Blake remained in his native Canada. Katie opened up about the difficulty of dating someone in a different country.

“I don’t think people fully understand what it’s like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that,” the reality starlet said on her Instagram Stories in August 2021. “I think right now Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven’t yet — before we can plan really anything else.”