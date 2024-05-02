They’ll never go out of style. More footage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent weekend in Las Vegas has emerged on social media, this time showing the songstress in a mini skirt and heels while on a date with her football beau.

The video, shared by Taylor Swift Updates on X on Wednesday, May 1, showed the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, walking into an event in the Nevada city on April 26. Taylor looked ready for a night on the town with her man in a brown leather mini skirt and matching off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top. She paired the ensemble with heels and a clutch purse. Meanwhile, Travis sported what appeared to be a pink matching ensemble.

The clip garnered more than 759,000 views, as well as 11,000 likes and 1,200 reposts. Fans gushed over Travis and Taylor in the replies.

“Mother looks so happy,” one user wrote, while another commented, “THEY’RE SO CUTEEE TOGETAH.”

Others noticed Travis’ gentlemanly behavior, with one writing, “She will never touch a door of any kind in his presence.”

Taylor and Travis were in Las Vegas for the weekend to attend Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies charity gala on April 27. It seemed as though the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other during their weekend away, as a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple entered the gala hand-in-hand and “were affectionate all night.” The insider added that there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between” them.

“The support is there for one another,” the eyewitness continued. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

A handful of videos and photos from inside the gala have circulated on social media in the days since the event, showcasing the couple’s PDA. One clip showed Travis kissing his girlfriend’s shoulder, while photos captured his hand on her butt. A lip reader also translated what looked to be Taylor’s reaction to Travis shouting “Viva Las Vegas” on stage.

“That again. I can’t do it,” Taylor seemingly said of her boyfriend’s hilarious antics.

On Sunday, April 28, Travis competed in the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s golf tournament in Las Vegas. Video footage seemingly showed Taylor cheering on her boyfriend in the background.

The singer and football star have been enjoying their time off from work together, as the NFL is in its off season and Taylor’s Eras tour has been on hiatus since March 9. However, she’s set to head back to the tour on May 9, kicking off the European leg in Paris. Taylor and Travis reportedly have one more weekend event to attend before she jets off to France — the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium on May 5.