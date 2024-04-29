Travis Kelce lovingly grabbed his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s butt when they attended Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala over the weekend.

The couple has never been afraid to pack on the PDA, while photos shared via X showed Travis, 34, placing his hand near Taylor’s behind as they stood near a table at the event held in Las Vegas on April 27.

“TRAVIS HAND PLACEMENT,” one X user captioned the snapshots. “Y’ALL I REPEAT TRAVIS HAND PLACEMENTTT.”

Several clips from the gala circulated on social media, which gave fans a glimpse into Taylor, 34, and Travis’ date night. One photo that circulated online captured the “Love Story” singer and Kansas City Chiefs athlete holding hands as they walked through the venue. Meanwhile, another video documented Travis talking about Taylor as he auctioned off Eras tour tickets.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” the Ohio native told the crowd. “Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

It was later revealed that the tickets were sold for a whopping $80,000, according to a post on auctioneer Harry Santa’s Instagram Story.

Not only did social media posts reveal Taylor and Travis’ PDA, but one eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was all over each other during the event. After noting that they “were affectionate all night,” the source said there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between” Taylor and Travis.

“The support is there for one another,” the eyewitness continued. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

Taylor and Travis confirmed their romance in September 2023, and they have been going strong ever since. While the couple isn’t afraid to be physically affectionate in public, they haven’t shared much about their romance behind closed doors. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that they are already planning their future together.

“Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline,” the source claimed in an article published on April 18. “He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The insider added that they “have definitely talked about how cute their babies would be,” claiming that “they both have babies on the brain” despite not officially being engaged yet.