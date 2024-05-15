After some bumps in their marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are planning to renew their vows.

“Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, noting the fallout from Justin getting handsy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019.

The insider adds, “People can be skeptical, but Jessica’s confident he’s learned from his mistakes.”

The 43-year-old was embroiled in more controversy last year after his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears claimed he encouraged her early-aughts abortion.

But the source says the singer, on tour throughout 2024, is focusing on the future — possibly including baby No. 3 with Jessica, 42, to join sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 2.

Saying that the vow renewal “will be a celebration of their love,” the source adds, “It hasn’t always been easy, but they’re happy now.”

In December 2023, a source told Life & Style that “Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior,” adding: “He’s sorry but he’s a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that.”

And Jessica has stood by his side through it all. “Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it was,” the source added. “Justin feels grateful for her support.”