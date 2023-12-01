At a special screening of his new film, Trolls Band Together, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel did just that. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on November 15, putting on a united front following the release of Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir. He recently came under heavy fire after his ex, 41, revealed in The Woman in Me that at age 19, while dating Justin, she got pregnant with their child, and the former boybander convinced her to get an abortion. “Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he’s sorry but he’s a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that.”

It’s not the first scandal their marriage has weathered. In 2019, Justin, 42, issued a public apology to Jessica, 41, when he was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 34, during a night out in New Orleans. The actress stuck by his side then, too. “Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it was,” the source admits to Life & Style. “Justin feels grateful for her support.”