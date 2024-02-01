Jessica Biel helped husband Justin Timberlake celebrate his birthday with a sweet treat on stage as he performed in New York City.

Justin rang in his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, January 31, with a show at Irving Plaza. During the concert, where the “Sexy Back” hitmaker performed a 17-song set, Jessica, 41, brought a cake to the stage with lit birthday candles, as seen in fan footage on X. The Candy actress enlisted help from the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to her husband before letting him blow out the candles.

After the serenade, Justin made a show of thinking about his wish before he leaned over to extinguish the flames with a big breath. He stood back up with a smile and thanked the crowd before going back in to hug Jessica. Of course, he couldn’t waste the opportunity to give her backside a squeeze as they embraced. Jessica reacted to the cheeky action with a smile and a slight shake of her head before walking off stage to let Justin continue the performance.

“Ya’ll want to keep this party going?” he asked before walking off stage to join the crowd.

Elsewhere in the evening, Justin caused a stir when he seemingly slammed ex Britney Spears for the revelations she made about him in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” he said before performing “Holy Grail.”

Though Justin did not mention Britney, 42, by name, many fans speculated that he was indirectly sending her a message. Britney herself then seemingly responded with her own subtle clapback on Thursday, February 1.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time?” she wrote. “I’m not sorry!!!”

In her book, Britney revealed several shocking details about her relationship with Justin, which began in 1999 until they split in 2002. One huge bombshell was that she got pregnant and had an abortion during the romance.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Britney claimed. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

The “Circus” singer also claimed that Justin cheated on her during their relationship. Her revelations allegedly caused tension between Justin and Jessica, who have been married since 2012. A source exclusively told Life & Style on January 12 that the memoir “brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues” and she felt “tired of trying to get past things with Justin.”

Despite their alleged problems behind closed doors, Jessica and Justin continue to put up a united front in public. The actress made her support for her husband clear with her birthday tribute on Wednesday.

“I ALWAYS got you,” she wrote alongside an Instagram montage of photos and videos set to the song “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher. “Happy birthday, babe.”