Justin Timberlake seemingly professed his love for wife Jessica Biel on his song “Selfish” in January 2024. However, the duo has gone through some ups and downs throughout their relationship. Are they still married?

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Still Married?

Justin and Jessica are still married as of publication. The former boy bander seemed to reveal that he’s more into his wife than ever when he released “Selfish.”

“Your lips were made for mine and my heart would go flatline if it wasn’t beating for you all the time,” he sings on the track. He also admitted to getting “jealous” in the relationship. “I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish,” he says in the chorus. “It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it when you’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it.”

In December 2023, Jessica posted photos from a fancy date night with her husband at the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Justin performed at the event and Jessica was there to show her support.

Getty

Earlier that year, Justin celebrated the actress’ birthday with a gushing post on social media. “Let me tell y’all about this human … she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for,” he wrote. “And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE [WINE]!!!! I love you to the moon and back.”

Jessica had a similar sentiment to share on Justin’s birthday one month prior. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she gushed. “The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”

Despite the public displays of love, a source told Life & Style exclusively in January 2024 that there were rumors of the couple “heading for a split.” The insider added, “Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues.”

Justin and Jessica started dating in 2007. Although they split in 2011, they eventually reconciled and got engaged in December of that year. They tied the knot in October 2012.

Did Justin Timberlake Cheat on Jessica Biel?

In November 2019, photos surfaced of Justin seemingly holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, whom he was filming a movie with at the time. Cheating rumors surfaced immediately.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” a rep for the actress insisted. “They are currently working together on a project. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Days later, Justin addressed the situation. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he shared. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

His message concluded with, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

In February 2020, the couple proved they were on good terms when they attended an event for The Sinner together.

Do Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Kids?

Justin and Jessica share two sons. Their first born, Silas, was born on April 8, 2015, followed by Phineas in summer 2020.

The lovebirds are private about their children and do not show their faces on social media. In fact, they didn’t even confirm that Phineas had been born until January 2021.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” Jessica eventually shared. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just … COVID happened … and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

Despite wanting to keep their children out of the public eye, the Candy star admitted that there’s a good chance her kids could end up in show business. “I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh s–t. They’re probably going to be musical.’ What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano? Or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion? I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream, but, man, if my kid would just be like, ‘Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa.’ Great. I would so much rather them be an engineer or something.”

Of the decision to keep their kids as private as possible, Justin explained, “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private. But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something their parents do.”