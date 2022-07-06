Jessica Biel’s Bikini Pictures Are No Illusion! See Her Stunning Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

Actress Jessica Biel rose to prominence for her movie roles in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Rules of Attraction and The Illusionist. However, she has also found success in TV shows, including her 2022 crime thriller miniseries Candy. As she juggles her busy career and life as a mom of two, Jessica occasionally finds a moment to chill at the beach or by the pool wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit.

In January 2019, the Minnesota native gave husband Justin Timberlake a sweet shout-out in honor of his birthday by sharing an underwater selfie of them via Instagram. In the snapshot, Jessica wore a pink and white ruffled swimsuit top as they both flashed a smile for the camera.

“Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines,” Jessica captioned her post at the time. “But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice every day of my life. Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you.”

Prior to becoming an A-list celebrity, Jessica was an athletic child growing up, as she regularly played soccer and also trained as a gymnast. However, while Jessica exudes a down-to-earth and confident personality, she has opened up about struggling with body image pressures that women face in society.

“I struggle with [body image issues] every day,” the Total Recall star admitted in an October 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan. “Shooting the bikini scene [in Stealth] was stressful. Everyone has areas they’re not comfortable with, and mine are my bum, thighs and legs. So, having those areas exposed … it was like ‘OK, I’m gonna try to be cool with it.’”

Despite admitted to feeling insecure about her physique at the time, Jessica shared an empowering black-and-white image of her wearing a stylish floral-print two-piece via her Instagram account.

“I know I’ve been posting a lot about @cruelsummer, but what about moody summer?” she captioned the post in July 2021.

Not only that, but the Hitchcock actress also encouraged self-love to all women who have managed low self-esteem with body shape.

“We’re all different, we all have different shapes and sizes,” she said during her WomanCare Global campaign’s “Then Who Will?” Q&A in December 2020. “We have all the same issues — we all go through the same thing every day. But we all are completely different. I think it’s easy to want to look a certain way, because you see certain things in magazines and that, but the truth is, we’re amazing because we’re different [sic].”

