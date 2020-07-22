In it for the long haul! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship timeline is full of ups and downs — from a brief split to a PDA scandal. However, they’ve been together for over a decade and proven time and time again that their love is endgame.

The “Sexyback” singer and Limetown actress recently entered a new chapter with the arrival of their second child. The Total Recall star gave birth to their newborn son after a top-secret pregnancy, Life & Style confirmed on July 20. The pair welcomed their older son, Silas, in 2015.

“They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” an insider told In Touch about Jessica’s private pregnancy. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out on the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

The newly minted family of four has reportedly been isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Big Sky, Montana, along with Jessica’s mom, Kimberly Biel.

They’ve been enjoying the wide-open space for months. “Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these. I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy,” Justin captioned a snowy photo of the Stealth actress in the mountains on March 25. “We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time … While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help.”

Their baby bliss comes nearly a year after the “My Love” singer was photographed holding hands and looking very close with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright while at a bar in New Orleans in November 2019.

The Friends With Benefits actor later denied cheating accusations and assured fans that “nothing happened” with his costar while issuing a public apology to his wife and family.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote in a statement. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Despite the highs and lows, Jessica and Justin seem like one solid couple. Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline!