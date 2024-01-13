She didn’t hold back. When Justin Timberlake turned 42 in 2023, Jessica Biel posted a gushing tribute to her husband on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” the 7th Heaven alum, 41, wrote alongside pictures of herself with the “SexyBack” singer. “I love you.”

But as his B-day approaches again on January 31, Justin may be celebrating alone. “Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues.”

Looking at Justin and Jessica’s real estate moving and shaking, they certainly hint that something is amiss. “Friends say it’s a sign they’re getting their finances in order,” notes the insider of the duo — who wed in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3 — putting properties in Tennessee, California and New York on the market.

“At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can’t run away from your problems.”

Uncertain Future

Justin and Jessica have split in the past — albeit it was pre-marriage. After four years of dating, the two parted ways in 2011 before getting engaged later that year. This time, however, “a split could be for good,” warns the insider. “They appear to be at a crossroads.”

The pair have experienced more than a few bumps in the road along the way. While accusations of infidelity first flew in 2010, Justin really got heat in 2019 when he was photographed getting handsy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 34, during a boozy night out in New Orleans.

“I regret my behavior,” the popstar, who denied cheating, later said. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.”

But last fall, Jessica was no doubt left red-faced again with the release of Britney Spears’ explosive memoir, The Woman in Me. In it, the “Toxic” singer, 42, shed an unsavory light on how Justin had behaved when they dated in the early aughts — including how he’d pressured her to have an abortion after she accidentally became pregnant.

“Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues,” says the insider, noting the couple attempted to put on a united front at a November 16 Trolls Band Together screening following the tell-all’s debut, “but everyone thought it was super calculated. The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin.”

According to the insider, the couple are now in a “wait-and-see” kind of situation. “Nobody wants a divorce,” shares the insider. “Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late.”