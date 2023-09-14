Is ‘NSync Officially Reuniting? See Then and Now Photos of the Y2K Boy-Band

Wait, is ‘NSync reuniting?!

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick totally ruled the world back in the day, and it’s safe to say a lot has changed over the years. The men of the hit-making group parted ways in 2002 after a legendary seven-year run.

After their split, some went on to embark on solo music careers while others enjoyed life out of the spotlight. The men would get together over the years, but ‘NSync gave fans a real reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Two days after the September awards show, the boy-turned-men band confirmed they made their first song in 20 years for the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie and created an official TikTok account.

OK now bye, bye, BYE! Scroll through the gallery below to compare what the NSYNC boys looked like then and now!