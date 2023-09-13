Justin Timberlake said bye, bye, bye to his boy-band days and hello to parenthood! The former ‘NSync frontman and wife Jessica Biel expanded their family after getting married in 2012 and have since navigated raising two kids. Most celebrity parents are adamant about keeping the privacy of their children intact, Justin and Jessica just aim to be normal parents.

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private,” the “Rock Your Body” artist said during a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

How Many Kids Does Justin Timberlake Have?

The Hollywood stars welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015. They enjoyed their first months with their baby in private before sharing about their “amazing experience” publicly.

“It’s an amazing, amazing experience. Incredibly hard — the hardest job in the world, and I’ve never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother,” the 7th Heaven actress said on the Today show that October.

Silas’ little brother, Phineas, joined the family sometime in summer 2020 and made sure his famous parents had no time to sleep.

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” Justin said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021.

Five months later, Jessica agreed that it seemed like they kept the birth of their youngest son a secret, but that wasn’t the case.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was, just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the Candy star explained on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

More recently, Justin celebrated Father’s Day in 2021 while honoring those who showed him how to be a good father.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

Do Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Kids Know They Are Famous?

Phineas is a little too young to understand his parents’ stardom, let alone know what words mean. However, his older brother is well aware that his Grammy-winning father sings popular songs, and his mother is a TV star. Does he care? Nope.

“Whenever he hears daddy’s song he’ll go ‘Oh yeah, that’s Dad. No big deal, whatever,’” Jessica revealed during a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Not only that, but Silas refuses to watch his mother’s kid friendly shows, like Pete the Cat.

“I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch. And yet he says, ‘Hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show’ and I’m like ‘But you’ve never seen the show you don’t even know,’” she continued. “He’s just like ‘just do it mom,’ so I’ll do one of the voices and he’ll be like, ‘cool mom, cool.’”