Did Justin Timberlake Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of His Transformation From NSYNC to Now

Justin Timberlake has been tearing up fans’ hearts for years as the former NSYNC member has been a heartthrob since the late ‘90s. From his boy band days to landing major acting roles, the “Mirrors” artist has been at the top of his game. However, fame brings unwanted attention from time to time, and Justin has faced plastic surgery rumors as of late.

After appearing at the iHeartRadio Awards in March 2023, Twitter users couldn’t help but share their opinions about the Social Network actor’s face.

“Anyone know if Justin Timberlake aged out of the game at 42 or had bad plastic surgery?” one person tweeted, to which one social media user responded, “Fillers? I think something is different around his eyes, and his skin is very smooth.” A third person in the same thread went so far as to allege that Justin looked like he had “Botox cheeks.”

While Justin has not publicly addressed the speculation, he has opened up about the pressures of fame in the past. Since the Friends With Benefits star shares kids Phineas and Silas with wife Jessica Biel, he explained to Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast how he prefers to raise their children.

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private, but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” Justin said in January 2021. “And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

Justin and Jessica started dating in 2007. Following a brief split, the two reunited and got engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot the following year.

The dynamic duo is supportive of each other’s endeavors in showbiz, as they even costarred together in Jessica’s Hulu thriller series, Candy. The actress portrayed the titular character, while her husband played detective Steve “Diffy.”

“Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy,” the “Bye Bye Bye” artist captioned an Instagram post in March 2022, featuring an on-set photo of him and his wife rocking their characters’ costumes. Justin looked nearly unrecognizable in his role, as his character included a mustache, a bigger stomach and a caramel brown wig.

Despite how much time goes by and how many changes they undergo, Justin and Jessica seem to be the perfect pair!

Scroll through the gallery to see JT’s entire transformation from NYSYNC to now.