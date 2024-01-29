Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake may be in a ~better place~ amid ​rumors of marriage woes after the actress ​gave her husband’s new song ​a rare shout-out in a cute TikTok video.

“ON REPEAT @justintimberlake,” the Minnesota native, 41, captioned the January 27 social media post as Justin’s new single “Selfish” played in the background.

Jessica vibed to the tune as she had a silly ​lip-synch session around her house including rooms like her walk-in closet and bathroom. “POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” the text read over the clip.

Some fans gave their stamp of approval of Justin’s new song. “The ultimate co-sign is when the Wifey likes it. Keepin’ ‘Selfish’ on repeat,” a TikTok user wrote in the comment section of Jessica’s post.

However, others claimed it sounded oddly close to another artist’s hit. ​“It’s lowkey giving jealous x Nick Jonas,” a second person added, leading another fan to agree, commenting, “This sounds like a track of one of the Jonas Brothers when he first came out I forgot his name it’s a lot of similarities.”

The 7th Heaven alum’s public support for Justin, 42, comes weeks after a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple’s marriage may have reached a permanent end.

“Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split. Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues,” the source explained to Life & Style in a January 12 report. The insider also noted that Justin and Jessica’s recent real estate activity could hint at possible relationship struggles. The pair put their properties in California, Tennessee and New York up for sale in recent months.

“At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can’t run away from your problems.”

Not to mention, Justin’s ex-girlfriend Britney Spears slammed him in her memoir, The Woman In Me, where she claimed he told her to get an abortion after she got pregnant during their relationship. The Trolls star didn’t publicly address the pop icon’s claims after the October 2023 release of her tell-all book. However, the same source told Life & Style that “Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues.”

“Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late,” the source added.