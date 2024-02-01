jessica biel posts justin timberlake birthday tribute

Jessica Biel made it clear that everything is just fine in her marriage to Justin Timberlake when she posted a sweet tribute for his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, January 31.

The actress, 41, shared an Instagram montage with photos and videos of the couple with the song “I Got You Babe” playing in the background. In her caption, she wrote, “I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe.”

There’s been a lot for the birthday boy to celebrate recently, as he made his big musical comeback with the release of his song “Selfish” on January 25. Two days later, he performed the track on Saturday Night Live while serving as the show’s musical guest. His next album, Everything I Thought it Was, will be released in March, followed by a world tour that kicks off at the end of April.

jessicabiel/Instagram

The singer’s recent success comes after a rough few years, during which his marriage to Jessica was tested. In 2019, photos surfaced that appeared to show Justin holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Although he denied cheating on his wife, he did publicly acknowledge that he put his family through an “embarrassing situation” by having a “strong lapse in judgment” during a night when he “drank way too much.”

Jessica stood by her man, as they photographed at an event together just weeks later. However, Justin made headlines again amid his ex Britney Spears’ fight to be freed from her conservatorship in 2021. In a public apology, he said, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

When Britney, 42, released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023, her fans came for Justin once again. In the book, the “Toxic” singer revealed that she had an abortion while she was in a relationship with the Friends With Benefits star. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Britney claimed. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Despite all the public backlash Justin received, Jessica has clearly stood by him. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.