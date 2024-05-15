Kim Kardashian

Kim is no stranger to going to extremes to achieve the look she wants. Take May 6’s Met Gala, where the 43-year-old made headlines — and drew gasps — with her dramatically cinched waist. “I feel so snatched,” the Kardashians star said in a Vogue video documenting her final fitting, as a dresser pulled her Maison Margiela corset laces until her waist was a reported 19 inches. While online commenters joked that the 5-foot-2 mom of four must have removed a rib to get so tiny, the true effects of wearing corsets are equally alarming. In addition to causing shortness of breath and possible fainting, over a long period the practice can cause digestive issues and reduce muscle strength in the back as well as in internal organs, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Not only that, but “waist training,” where users wear a cincher for hours at a time, will not result in weight loss. “It’s going to make you look slimmer when you have it on,” University of Missouri physiology professor Stephen Ball told one outlet. “But I don’t know any physiology that would explain that you’re going to lose body fat wearing this device.”