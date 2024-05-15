Brittany Mahomes Uses Taylor Swift's Song in SI Swimsuit Video

Brittany Mahomes can do it with a broken heart! Patrick Mahomes’ wife gave close pal Taylor Swift a sweet nod in her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video by using one of the pop star’s latest songs as the background music.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 14, to share a compilation video of footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in Belize in honor of the magazine’s latest launch. The video included clips of Brittany boarding and exiting a plane, getting ready for the shoot, being silly on set and flashing her best poses for the camera.

“A moment for @si_swimsuit launch day,” she captioned the post.

Brittany set the video to Taylor’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“’Cause I’m a real tough kid, I can handle my s–t/ They said, ‘Babe, you gotta fake it ’til you make it,’ and I did/ Lights, camera, bitch smile, even when you wanna die/ He said he’d love me all his life/ But that life was too short/ Breaking down, I hit the floor/ All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, ‘More’/ I was grinning like I’m winning, I was hitting my marks,” the Grammy Award winner, 34, could be heard singing.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but notice Brittany’s song choice.

“Love this and love the Swiftie friendship,” one user wrote, while another commented, “We see you with the song choice!!”

“We love a Britay friendship,” a third fan added.

“Song choice is a slay,” a fourth fan commented.

Taylor and Brittany — who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, 28 — became fast friends when the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker began attending NFL games amid her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two WAGs were spotted supporting their men in the VIP box multiple times, often while wearing matching Chiefs gear. Taylor and Brittany even came up with their own celebratory handshake.

Brittany’s mom, Randi, told Page Six of their bond, “It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real and they kind of found each other. They really, I mean, talk all the time and they’re like, really good friends.”

The friendship put a brighter spotlight on Brittany and her family, which brought more attention — both positive and negative. The SI Swimsuit rookie took to her Instagram Stories in December 2023 to clap back at the influx of haters.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here,” she wrote. “Waaaay more than normal. I’m not sure where ya’ll came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.”