Brittany Mahomes knows the haters are gonna ~hate hate hate~, but it’s gotten out of hand amid her friendship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs WAG took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at trolls once and for all.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here,” Brittany, 28, posted on Tuesday, December 19. “Waaaay more than normal.”

The retired women’s soccer player concluded, “I’m not sure where ya’ll came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.” She added a smiley face emoji at the end to drive home her “kill them with kindness” attitude.

While Brittany was already known for her sports career and marriage to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she entered the spotlight once again when she befriended Taylor, 34, who is famously dating Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce. The WAGs started watching Chiefs games together in VIP boxes at various stadiums after Taylor went public with Travis, 34, in September. Brittany and Taylor have been photographed chest bumping, hugging and even performing a secret handshake as they watched their partners play on the field. Additionally, the two have spent a few nights out on the town together.

Of course, along with her new status as one of Taylor’s besties, Brittany has been more prone to public criticism. In November, Brittany posed with Patrick and their kids, Sterling, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 12 months, in matching buffalo plaid SKIMS onesies. The family became the face of the holiday campaign for the company owned by Kim Kardashian, whom Taylor has feuded with for years. Many fans saw it as a betrayal.

“Do you know what the owner of this brand did to your friend??? Pls stop,” one user commented on Brittany’s Instagram post, referring to Kim, 43, defending then-husband Kanye West over his 2016 song “Famous.”

At the time, Kanye, 46, rapped that he made “that bitch” Taylor “famous” by interrupting her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs. Taylor’s rep released a statement that the pop star wasn’t aware of the line, but Kim later claimed that she was. She even released video footage of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye that seemed to indicate Taylor approved the lyric.

While Taylor did not share a public reaction to Brittany’s SKIMS campaign, she did call Kim out by name in her TIME Person of the Year interview on December 6.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” the “Cruel Summer” singer said after noting that the “Famous” incident felt like a “career death.”

Though the situation put Taylor in a dark place for a while, she added that she learned to “keep making art” even when others are trying to tear her down.

“I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” she concluded. “Trash takes itself out every single time.”