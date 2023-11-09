Bad blood, indeed. Brittany Mahomes is being slammed by Taylor Swift fans after joining Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign. SKIMS announced Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, as the face of the line’s 2023 holiday campaign. It didn’t take long for Swifties to get their feathers ruffled and begin slamming the certified personal trainer online.

Why Are Swifties Mad at Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany posted a series of photos with Patrick and their two kids on Instagram on November 9 as part of a paid partnership with Kim’s shapewear company. Within minutes of the photos going up, comments began to roll in from Taylor’s fans condemning the fitness entrepreneur’s decision to collaborate with Kim.

One person wrote, “Do you know what the owner of this brand did to your friend??? Pls stop.”

“100% never supporting anything a Kardashian does. And Kim is so desperate to get at Taylor, it’s laughable,” another commented.

One Swiftie went as far as to think the timing of Brittany’s announcement was suspicious, writing, “Odd that this was posted on Taylor’s first day back on tour…”

Neither Brittany or Taylor have made statements about the collaboration yet, but the former soccer player has since limited comments on the Instagram post.

Kevin Mazur / Getty

Have Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Feuded?

All tried and true Taylor fans are aware of her former feud with The Kardashians star and her ex-husband Kanye West. In February 2016, seven years after Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs, the rapper reignited the flames of the feud with lyrics in his song “Famous.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous,” Kanye rapped.

Taylor quickly released a statement via her rep claiming she wasn’t aware of the line, “I made that bitch famous.” Fast forward to June 2016, and Kim inserted herself into the middle of the drama claiming in a GQ interview that Taylor “totally knew that that was coming out.”

The following month, Kim produced receipts and showed Snapchat messages between Taylor and Kanye with Taylor seemingly telling Kanye to “go with whatever line you think is better.” Taylor ultimately asked “to be excluded from this narrative.”

On August 24, 2017, Taylor dropped the first song from her “Reputation” album titled “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is believed to be about Kanye. Of course, Swifties immediately took the snake imagery used in the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics video to be a dig at Kim calling Taylor “a snake” at one point.

When Did Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Become Friends?

Taylor and Brittany have been spotted at several Kansas City Chiefs games looking quite chummy. At one point, the two seemed to come up with their own secret handshake. Brittany made the friendship Instagram-official when she posted images of her and Taylor enjoying a girls’ day in New York City with some of the other NFL stars’ wives on November 7.

However, prior to their fun outings, Swifties were convinced there was a divide between the KC Chiefs WAGs, as Brittany did not follow Taylor on Instagram after multiple interactions. On November 6, Brittany added several photos to Instagram showing a night out in New York City with Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, and even though the trio met up with Taylor, Brittany didn’t include her in any of the photos.