JoJo Siwa claimed that Dance Moms: The Reunion producers wanted her to call Abby Lee Miller during the taping.

“There was a few times on the reunion where the producers tried to do some shady s–t,” JoJo, 20, claimed during the Thursday, May 2, episode of her “JoJo Siwa Now” podcast, while discussing the reunion that brought together former costars Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland and Brooke Hyland.

“Me and Kalani are the two that have a relationship with Abby … Paige, Brooke and Chloe don’t have any, and it was not a healthy end of a relationship,” JoJo explained. “And the producers kept wanting me to call Abby.”

Despite their requests, JoJo “put [her] foot down” and refused to call their former dance coach. “I was like, ‘I’m not only putting myself in an awkward position of calling in this environment, that no one invited her to,’” she said. “But also, I’m putting Abby in a weird situation where she is talking to people who she doesn’t necessarily know how to talk to them.”

She then explained that she didn’t want to upset her former costars, because they experienced “real trauma” during their time dancing at Abby Lee Dance Company.

“I have a good relationship with Abby. I have chosen to see that Abby only ever wanted what was best for me and only ever was tough on me because she wanted what was best for me,” JoJo continued. “So for me, I wanted to protect my relationship with Abby, and I wanted to protect my relationship with Brooke, Paige and Chloe.”

Not only did the producers allegedly try to create drama by bringing up Abby, but JoJo added that they also wanted to stir the pot regarding past drama she had with Chloe, 22.

“The producers wanted me and Chloe to kind of get into it a little bit and talk about our online beef, and honestly that’s not how I feel anymore,” she said, referencing an online feud she had with Chloe’s mother, Christi Lukasiak, in 2020.

JoJo continued spilling tea about the reunion, claiming that the creative team wanted the cast to call out former costars Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler for not participating in the special, which aired on Lifetime Wednesday, May 1.

While the “Karma” singer definitely had some issues with the experience, she said she was ultimately happy that she participated because the reunion “was so healing for all of us.”