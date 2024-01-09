Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Friendship Timeline

Your account
Jim McIsaac / Contributor; Stacy Revere / Staff

NFL WAG BFFs! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ Complete Friendship Timeline in Photos

Jan 9, 2024 1:31 pm·
Taylor Swift joined the NFL WAG (wives and girlfriends) squad in the fall ​of 2023, when she was seen cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce alongside Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for the first time – and the two have been close friends ever since.

From supporting their men from the box, to creating a secret celebratory handshake, to embarking on girls’ nights out together, ​keep scrolling below for a complete timeline of Taylor and Brittany’s friendship.

