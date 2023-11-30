Taylor Swift reportedly went back to Travis Kelce’s home alone after visiting Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at their Kansas City mansion on Tuesday, November 28.

The Grammy winner and Chiefs tight end arrived at the Mahomes’ home separately Tuesday morning — Taylor, 33, in a car with her security detail, and Travis, 34, in his Rolls-Royce Ghost, a source told the Daily Mail. The couple spent “several hours” visiting Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, at their Cass County residence.

After spending time at the quarterback and former soccer player’s home, which boasts a full-length football field in the backyard, Taylor reportedly headed for Travis’ new $6 million estate without her boyfriend.

Instead of going home with Taylor, the NFL star went to his former house in the Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he lived in before he began his high-profile relationship with Taylor, according to the outlet.

After Travis closed the deal on October 17, a source told TMZ that the privacy offered by the new home’s location within a gated community is by design. Travis reportedly bought the 16,000- square-foot house with the attention surrounding his new romance in mind.

His new ultra-private Missouri pad will be home to the pop superstar for “a few weeks,” a source previously told Life & Style exclusively.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider said on Wednesday, November 29.

According to the source, Taylor will be spending much of her two-month break from her record-breaking Eras tour at home with Travis.

“The move is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the insider continued to Life & Style.

Though living together for the first time is always the ultimate test in the strength of a relationship, Taylor and Travis aren’t “concerned about butting heads.” “In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the source concluded, adding that their chemistry has been “effortless.”

​​Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, has reportedly already given Travis his blessing to take their relationship to the next level. “Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” a separate source told Life & Style exclusively on November 22.

Their relationship is moving so quickly, in fact, that the insider said an engagement is already on the horizon. “They have already been talking marriage,” the source said, adding, “Friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”