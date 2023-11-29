Getting cozy in Kansas City! Taylor Swift will be “moving into” boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Missouri mansion for “a few weeks” amid her break from the Eras tour, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider tells Life & Style.

According to the source, Taylor, 33, will spend some of her two-month break away from her international tour with Travis, 34, at his newly purchased digs in K.C.

“The move is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the source adds. However, the insider also notes that Taylor and Travis aren’t at all “concerned about butting heads.”

“In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the source concludes. “It’s been effortless.”

The scoop on Taylor’s winter break plans comes just days after Life & Style confirmed that her jet landed in Kansas City in the late morning on Monday, November 27. She hopped on the private plane immediately after her final concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday night and flew to Travis’ city after a quick fuel stop in Tampa, Florida, according to online flight records viewed by Life & Style.

Gotham/GC Images

With the South American leg of her tour over, Taylor will now have a long and likely much-needed break for the holidays before she picks up the tour in Tokyo in February 2024.

Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance began after he attended her Eras tour stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that month that he wanted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. Still, Taylor was reportedly smitten by the attempt and reached out.

The “Cruel Summer” singer confirmed their dating rumors when she showed up to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She met Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, that day, and later met dad Ed Kelce. As fans around the internet fell in love with the couple, they seemingly fell for each other just as hard and have moved quickly. Travis met Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at her Argentina concert on November 11, where he was rumored to have asked for permission to marry the singer.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 22. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”