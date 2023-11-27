She’s going to see her man! Taylor Swift hopped on her private jet after wrapping her Eras tour leg in South America to visit Kansas City, Missouri, the home of boyfriend Travis Kelce, Life & Style can confirm.

The pop star’s jet left São Paulo, Brazil, in the early hours of Monday, November 27, and landed in Tampa, Florida, around 7 a.m. ET, according to online air traffic records viewed by Life & Style. The plane then took off from Tampa around 8:30 a.m. and began a route to Kansas City. The jet landed in K.C. around 11 a.m., although Taylor, 33, has not been spotted in the city.

On Sunday, November 26, the “Cruel Summer” singer completed the Brazilian leg of her Eras tour with her final show in São Paulo. The concert also marked her final show of 2023, as Taylor is set to have a break until February 2024, when the tour will resume in Tokyo.

Taylor’s performance in Brazil meant that she was unable to see Travis, 34, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders during their Sunday night game. However, she showed support for her boyfriend from afar by liking a post about his newly-broken record on Instagram.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the Chiefs posted alongside a photo of Travis.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It’s unclear how long Taylor plans to stay in Kansas City. However, now that her schedule has opened up, it’s possible she’ll join Travis in Wisconsin on December 3 as the Chiefs play against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Taylor and Travis’ romance began after the football player attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July. As he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce later that month, he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the concert but never had the chance. Still, Taylor heard about his attempt and reached out for a date.

After weeks of dating rumors, Taylor and Travis basically confirmed their relationship when Taylor showed up alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 to watch the Chiefs play against the Chicago Bears. She has since attended three other games and has been spotted with Travis on a handful of dates. Additionally, the tight end watched Taylor perform a concert in Argentina on November 11, where she shouted him out in a song and closed the show with a huge kiss on Travis’ lips.

The couple’s possible reunion this week comes after they celebrated Thanksgiving separately due to Taylor’s concert schedule. However, they’re reportedly going to make up for the time apart with a “romantic getaway” for “just the two of them,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on November 22.

“They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” the insider said. “They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games. Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”