Taylor Swift won’t be able to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20, after she had to postpone a date on her Eras tour.

While it’s believed that Taylor, 33, initially planned on attending the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, she was forced to reschedule her concert for November 18 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to November 20 due to inclement weather.

The “Cruel Summer” singer announced that the November 18 show had been postponed just hours before she was expected to take the stage. “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Taylor wrote via her Instagram Stories. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

The November 20 football game was expected to be a big moment in Travis, 34, and Taylor’s relationship, as it was reported that their parents planned to meet for the first time.

Since confirming their romance in September, the “Enchanted” singer has gotten to know Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, at his games. Meanwhile, the Ohio native spent quality time with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, when they watched her perform in Argentina on November 11.

It’s not currently clear if Taylor and Travis’ parents are still planning to meet at the game now that the “Cardigan” singer won’t be able to attend.

Travis previously opened up about spending time with Scott, 71, during the November 15 episode of ​his “New Heights” podcast and explained how he got the Swift patriarch – who is a lifelong Eagles fan – to wear a Chiefs lanyard during the concert.

“I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him,” he told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles.

Jason, 36, jokingly replied, “What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

TAS2023 via Getty Images

Travis went on to share that Scott is “a huge football guy” and played the sport in college.

Meanwhile, Donna, 71, praised Taylor as a “very nice person” when she appeared on the November 20 episode of Good Morning America.

“I think the attention is just part of the whole thing,” she added about how her youngest son is dealing with the public’s perception of the romance. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it.”

Donna continued, “Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s OK.”