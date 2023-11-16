Things are getting even more serious in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship, as their parents are set to meet when the Ohio native’s Kansas City Chiefs square off against his brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles for the November 20 Monday Night Football game.

Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch their sons play against each other for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl. At the game, they’re expected to meet Scott and Andrea Swift, Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday, November 15.

Taylor’s father, Scott, 71, is a lifelong Eagles fan, and bonded with Travis, 34, when they watched the Grammy winner perform on night two of her Eras concert tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 11.

At the concert, Scott was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard around his neck with his show credentials, and it was all Travis’ doing in turning him into a fan.

“I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him,” Travis told Jason, 36, during the Wednesday, November 15 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

The Eagles star wasn’t too thrilled asking, “What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis also revealed what “a huge football guy” Taylor’s dad is.

“He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two — I forget how long — he was at Delaware,” Travis explained, adding Scott played linebacker and center, the same position Jason plays. The elder brother now wants to meet Taylor’s dad, as he responded, “We’re going to have to get together and talk some center shop one day.”

Meeting each other’s parents was important to both Taylor, 33, and Travis from the start of their romance. When attending her first Chiefs game on September 24, Taylor sat with Donna, 71, in a skybox at Arrowhead Stadium while the pair cheered on Travis as his team beat the Chicago Bears. The “Karma” singer was seen giving Donna hugs and talking closely.

Taylor met Travis’ dad, Ed, as the pair watched the Chiefs’ Thursday Night Football home game against the Denver Broncos on October 12.

The brothers joked about it the following week on their podcast. “Papa Kelce in the spotlight,” Jason laughed, adding, “If you were watching the game, you saw something momentous happen, which was Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce.”

Travis responded, “You know Dad like I know Dad. This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

Scott accompanied Taylor on the first leg of her South American tour, and Travis flew into Buenos Aires on November 9 via private jet. The three had dinner the following night at hotspot Elena before Taylor’s show the following day.

Fans went wild seeing Taylor’s father and Travis bonding so closely. Scott even went in to give the NFL star a high five when his daughter changed the lyrics to “Karma” to include the line, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” However, Travis was so thrilled he had his hands on his face in amazement and failed to see the gesture.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” he later said. “Man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event and so, sorry Mr. Swift.” The two did get a dance in together while Taylor performed ‘Vigilante S—t.”