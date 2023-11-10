Taylor Swift had to cancel her latest stop on the Eras tour after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to see her perform.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Taylor, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 10. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The move to reschedule the concert shows the severity of the weather, as the “Cruel Summer” singer has been known to perform in inclement weather in the past.

Taylor was forced to cancel her second show in Argentina just hours after Travis, 34, was photographed arriving in South America. While professional football players often aren’t allowed to travel during the season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was able to fly abroad because his team has a bye week.

The “Long Live” singer was spotted arriving in Argentina to begin preparing for the shows on Wednesday, November 8, and her first of the three shows took place on Thursday, November 9.

Fans wondered if Travis would be there to support her, though were disappointed when he missed the first show to attend his teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ 15 and Mahomies charity gala.

Neither Taylor nor Travis confirmed that he would attend the shows, though the Ohio native seemingly teased he would be there during the November 8 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. While talking to his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, Travis was asked if he had any plans for his week off.

“Not really,” Travis responded. “I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I’ve got to go somewhere sunny.” He added that he might go “closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason, 36, replied, which made his younger brother laugh.

Now that Taylor’s Eras tour is picking up after a brief hiatus, fans have been concerned how the distance will impact their relationship. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style that they are determined to make their relationship work despite their busy schedules.

Gotham/GC Images

“They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” the insider said on November 2. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”

The “Cardigan” singer has attended several of Travis’ games since they started dating and has even become a member of the WAGs club. She didn’t attend the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins on November 5 in Hamburg, Germany, though she made sure to cheer her man on by inviting several of the Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends – including Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele – to watch at her New York City apartment.

“Taylor organizing a watch party for the Chiefs overseas game was a big step – it showed how serious she is about Travis and that she wanted to show support,” another source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “She is busy preparing for her tour and recording and still made time, which means a lot to him.”