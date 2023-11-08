Travis Kelce appreciates that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, hosted a watch party for the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs club despite her busy tour schedule, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Taylor organizing a watch party for the Chiefs overseas game was a big step – it showed how serious she is about Travis and that she wanted to show support,” the source reveals. “She is busy preparing for her tour and recording and still made time, which means a lot to him.”

The insider adds, “Taylor goes out of her way to include his teammate’s and friends’ wives, which Travis loves.”

Taylor, 33, invited several of the Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends – including Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele – to watch the team play against the Miami Dolphins in Hamburg, Germany, at her New York City apartment on Sunday, November 5.

After the game, several of the attendees were seen leaving the “Enchanted” singer’s Tribeca home in Chiefs merch.

The watch party isn’t the only quality time Taylor has spent with the WAGS club. Brittany, 28, Paige, 25, and Lyndsay joined the “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer and her A-list friends including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for a night on the town on November 4.

The group was seen leaving BondST restaurant and enjoyed cocktails at a club following their dinner. Brittany later made her friendship with Taylor Instagram official on Tuesday, November 7, when she posted photos of them drinking champagne with Lyndsay and Paige on Saturday night.

Brittany is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Lyndsay is married to tight end Blake Bell and Paige is the wife of Shane Buechele.

Taylor has embraced being a member of the WAGs club and has attended many of the Chiefs games to cheer Travis, 34, on since they started dating. The first game she attended was at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, where Taylor sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

Gotham/GC Images

One week later, Taylor brought her famous friends to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The “Style” singer confirmed she befriended Brittany during the fourth game she attended. The duo were seen watching the game together in a suite and even showed off their secret handshake when Patrick, 28, connected with Travis for a touchdown.

While Taylor has been having a blast supporting Travis and the Chiefs, she likely won’t be able to attend as many of his games now that her Eras tour is about to ramp back up. She has several shows scheduled in Argentina and Brazil in November, while her international shows will continue in 2024.

Despite both Taylor and Travis’ busy schedules, another source exclusively told Life & Style that they are determined to make their relationship work. “They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” the insider shared on November 2. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”