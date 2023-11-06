It looks like Taylor Swift is fitting right in with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates! The pop star didn’t travel to Germany for Travis’ November 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, but she did keep up with what was happening on the field by hosting a watch party at her apartment in New York City.

Taylor had already spent plenty of time with Brittany Mahomes, but there were even more Chiefs WAGs at her place for the event. After seeing Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell and Miranda Hogue exiting the singer’s apartment, fans are curious to know more about Taylor’s new gal pals.

Who Is Lyndsay Bell?

Lyndsay, who was born in 1990, is married to Blake Bell. Like Travis, Blake is a tight end for the Chiefs. Lyndsay and Blake both attended the University of Oklahoma and started dating in 2013. They got engaged in March 2020 and tied the knot in Texas in February 2021. Their daughter, Brinleigh, was born in September 2022.

b_bell10/Instagram

While Blake often posts about Lyndsay on his Instagram page, her account is private. Blake’s first post with Lyndsay on the social media site was back in April 2013 when they were in college.

Blake and Lyndsay reside in Norman, Oklahoma. In 2022, the football star’s mom, Sherry, revealed that Lyndsay hopes to have six kids, with two of them being twins.

Who Is Paige Buechele?

Paige is married to Shane Buechele, who was formerly on the Kansas City Chiefs roster. Although Shane was waived by the Chiefs ahead of the 2023 season, Paige maintained her friendship with Brittany and Lyndsay, and she was welcomed into Taylor’s home during the NYC girls’ weekend.

paigelbuechele/Instagram

After meeting in 2017, Paige and Shane got engaged in November 2021. Their wedding took place in March 2023 in Texas. The two met while attending the University of Texas, where Paige was on the cheerleading team and Shane played football. Paige has also competed in beauty pageants and was once named Miss Dallas USA. She did not place while competing in the Miss Texas competition.

Paige works as a realtor and is licensed to sell homes in Texas, Missouri and Kansas.

Who Is Miranda Hogue?

Miranda isn’t actually a Chiefs WAG, but she’s part of the group due to her close friendship with Brittany. In addition to hitting up Taylor’s watch party for the November 5 game, Miranda was also in NYC with Brittany when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in October 2023. The night before the game, the ladies hit the town in the Big Apple, and Miranda posted a group photo with Taylor in it on Instagram from the evening out.

moving_with_miranda/Instagram

Miranda married her husband, Summit Hogue, in 2019. Their first daughter, Falynn, was born in June 2021, followed by another daughter, Knightley, in July 2023. Summit went to Texas Tech University with Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and they’ve maintained their friendship in the years since.

Miranda works as a realtor for Rogers Healy and Associates in Texas. “With genuine compassion and care, Miranda is dedicated to creating relationships that last with clients and colleagues,” her bio on the company’s website says. “Prayer and faith are what keep her going.”