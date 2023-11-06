Taylor Swift didn’t make it to the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest game, but that didn’t stop the pop star from supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce from afar.

Taylor, 33, subtly celebrated the Chiefs’ 21 to 14 win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, November 5, by liking an Instagram post about Travis, 34, reaching a career milestone with the victory. As Fox Sports noted following the game, the tight end is now the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 yards. He surpassed retired Chiefs tight end and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who previously held the record with 10,940 receiving yards.

Fans were quick to notice that Taylor liked the post, pointing out her support in the comments section.

“Me giggling cuz TS liked this post,” one user wrote, while another added, “LIKED BY TAYLOR SWIFT.”

“You’ll never guess who liked this,” a third commenter added.

Taylor has been in attendance at four Chiefs games since she sparked dating rumors with Travis in early September, including three at the team’s home field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and one at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, she was not present in Frankfurt on Sunday. Instead, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker was spotted out in New York City with fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes, as well as Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez, on November 4. She also reportedly hosted a watch party for the Dolphins game at her NYC apartment on Sunday with Chiefs WAGs Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, who were photographed leaving the home in red and white game day outfits, according to Page Six.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor also skipped the October 29 game against the Denver Broncos, which ended in a 24 to 9 loss for the Chiefs. However, a source told Us Weekly that Taylor flew back to Kansas City to comfort her boyfriend afterward.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” the insider said. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

Though it might be difficult for Taylor to make it to future games after she resumes her Eras tour in South America on November 9, there has been talk that Travis will return the support by attending some of her concerts. A source also exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor is thinking about coming home to watch the Chiefs play during the week of Thanksgiving.

“She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game and spend Thanksgiving with him and his family,” the insider revealed. “It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that. It helps that she has a private jet!”

Although the exact timeframe is unclear, Taylor and Travis seemingly began dating after he attended her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July. At the concert, he wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it, but he never got the chance. Still, Taylor reportedly heard about his attempt and found it charming, so she got in contact with him for a date. The couple confirmed their romance when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, and they’ve been making headlines ever since.