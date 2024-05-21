Five years after he starred on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood is going to be a dad. The reality star revealed that he is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Jordan C. Brown.

Colton, 32, shared the news in an interview with Men’s Health, which was published on Tuesday, May 21. The couple’s baby will be born via surrogate and is due in October 2024. They used a concierge service to find their egg donor and requested not to be told which of their sperm was used to fertilize the egg.

“Some people want blue eyes and blonde hair. We want somebody deep and cool,” Colton dished. “I believe in nature vs. nurture. So give us the basics and we can show the kid love.”

The process to have a baby was a two-year journey for Colton and Jordan, 41, as The Bachelor alum experienced infertility issues. He had to attend “sperm rehab” to get his sperm count up, which took six months. Once that happened, his and Jordan’s sperm was divided evenly among the 22 eggs they retrieved from their donor. The pair is planning to have two children and, for baby No. 2, will use an embryo fertilized by whoever’s sperm was not used the first time around.

Colton and Jordan announced their exciting baby news just days after their one-year wedding anniversary on May 13. The duo was first linked in September 2021 when they were photographed vacationing together. The sighting came just five months after Colton publicly came out as gay.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

In February 2022, Colton and Jordan announced that they were engaged. They first publicly opened up about their journey to become fathers in February 2024, nine months after their nuptials.

The Bachelor fans got to know Colton as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He then appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer, and was cast as the lead for season 23 of The Bachelor just months later. Colton left the show with Cassie Randolph, although they opted not to get engaged and instead continued dating once filming ended. They were together until May 2020.

The pair’s breakup was quite drama-filled, as she filed a restraining order against the former football star in September 2020. Cassie, 29, accused her ex of stalking her and sending her threatening text messages. She was granted a temporary restraining order, but dropped it that November.

Colton came out as gay during an interview on Good Morning America. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he admitted. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”