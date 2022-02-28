Colton Underwood has found his forever partner! The former Bachelor is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown after they began dating in the summer of 2021. The hunk made franchise history when he came out at gay in April of that year.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Colton, 30, told People on Monday, February 28. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” Cheers! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he continued. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” After the news of his engagement broke, Colton shared an Instagram photo showing himself and Jordan smiling amid a gorgeous, forested setting with the caption, “Life is going to be fun with you.” He had previously gushed about Jordan on Valentine’s Day, posting a carousel of photos of the couple and noting how he finally got to celebrate the romantic holiday as his authentic self. “This Valentine’s Day is a special one. I get to love who I want and I love loving on you @jordancbrown,” Colton wrote in the caption.

Colton starred in season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. He was heavily promoted as being a 28-year-old virgin at the time, after winning hearts while competing for Becca Kufrin‘s love on season 14 of The Bachelorette.

He immediately zeroed in on contestant Cassie Randolph, despite the young speech therapist professing her reluctance to get married or into a serious relationship. She decided to send herself home after making it to Colton’s final three. He was so distraught, he literally jumped over a fence and ran away, threatening to quit the production. Producers managed to talk Colton into returning and Cassie agreed to see what the future held for the pair by way of dating and getting to know each other better. The pair split in May 2020.

In an April 14, 2021, interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, Colton admitted, “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Love came quickly for Colton. Though it is unclear when he first met Jordan, the political strategist initially appeared on the former football player’s Instagram in June 2021, three months after Colton publicly came out. Eventually, the Bachelor Nation member introduced Jordan to his family, and things went so smoothly. In a November 2021 interview with the New York Times, the former reality star revealed, “The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like bringing a girl home. Like, nobody batted an eye.”