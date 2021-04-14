Inside Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series After Coming Out as Gay: Premiere Date, Details, More

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood will star in a Netflix documentary series about his journey coming out as gay, TMZ reported on Monday, April 14, shortly after the season 23 star opened up about his sexuality on Good Morning America.

The former football player, 29, reportedly had a film crew following him for weeks before his GMA appearance, and the series will be “focusing on his life as a gay man.” According to the outlet, LBGTQ+ advocates, including Olympian Gus Kenworthy, will make appearances in the series. There is no intended release date yet.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Colton discussed finding his truth during his sit down with Robin Roberts. “This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” the Bachelor Nation star said during the “deeply personal” segment. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.”

He noted he “came to terms” with his sexuality “earlier this year” and was ready to share with fans. “The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he explained. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

After appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Colton went on to be the leading man during season 25 of The Bachelor. He left the show with then-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, although they did not get engaged.

The pair dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in May 2020. Following their split, the reality TV couple had a lot of legal drama. Cassie, 25, filed a restraining order against her ex the following September, claiming he was stalking and harassing her. However, she dropped the order two months later.

Colton offered a public apology to the Huntington Beach native during his GMA interview. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” the Indiana native said.

He also noted he did truly love her. “It made it more confusing for me. I loved everything about her,” he added. “I wish that I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”

It looks like Colton will share even more about his journey on Netflix.